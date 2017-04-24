Zambian court rejects application to ...

Zambian court rejects application to dismiss opposition leader's treason charge

Wednesday Apr 26

United Party for National Development Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema looks on during a rally in Lusaka January 18, 2015. A Zambian court rejected a bid on Wednesday by lawyers for detained opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema to have treason charges against him dropped.

Chicago, IL

