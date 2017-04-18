Zambia Targets IMF Deal of as Much as $1.6 Billion This Month

Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, plans to reach an aid deal for as much as $1.6 billion with the International Monetary Fund by the end of April, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said. "At the moment we know that we can get up to $1.6 billion -- if you ask me, I'd go for the maximum," he said in an interview Monday in the capital, Lusaka.

