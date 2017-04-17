Zambia president will not intervene in opposition leader's treason case
Zambian President Edgar Lungu will not intervene in the treason case against opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, he told a public rally late on Friday. Hichilema was taken into police custody this week for allegedly refusing to give way to Lungu's motorcade as it passed through Mongo, 500 km west of the capital Lusaka, last Saturday.
