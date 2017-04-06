Zambia mulls overhauling law on publi...

Zambia mulls overhauling law on public gatherings

The Zambian government said on Thursday that it will consider overhauling a controversial law that governs public gatherings and processions in the country, state media reported. Stakeholders have expressed concern over the selective application of the Public Order Act which they feel was being abused by the police to stop opposition political parties from exercising their rights to assembly.

Chicago, IL

