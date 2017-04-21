Zambia mulls criminalizing child marriages
The Zambian government said it was in the process of reviewing a law governing marriages in order to criminalize child marriages, state media reported on Thursday. Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima said the government has been prompted to review the Marriage Act because it was concerned that the problem of early marriages had continued despite attempts to discourage it.
