Zambia: Govt Pledge Early Distribution of Farming Inputs

GOVERNMENT will start distributing inputs for the 2017-2018 farming season under the Farmer Input Support Programme from June this year. Speaking to Lusaka Times Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Julius Shawa said in an interview yesterday that Government has already started initial preparations for tendering and procurement process of the farming inputs.

Chicago, IL

