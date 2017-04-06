Zambia, Czech seeks to enhance bilateral ties
Harry Kalaba, Zambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Czech Ambassador-designate to Zambia Radek Rubes pledged to enhance the ties during a meeting held in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. The Zambian minister said his country was keen to learn from Czech's advancement in various sectors such as energy, agriculture and manufacturing.
