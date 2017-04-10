The ultra-chic safari camp in Zambia

At this ultra-chic safari camp on the banks of the mighty Zambezi river you won't need an alarm clock - roaring HIPPOS will make sure you don't oversleep Savoy-trained butlers, a spa and cocktails with candy floss toppings: Inside Etihad's stunning First Class Lounge where fliers get five-star hotel treatment From the very best Greek olives to the crispiest spanakopita and the fudgiest baklava: Why the food of the eastern Med is hot right now An Inspector Calls: Joining the culture club on an 'okey cokey' weekend stay at the friendly Holiday Inn Hull Marina The 'world's most advanced airline seat' is unveiled Could you be dragged off your next flight? Experts reveal why airlines ALWAYS overbook seats and what your rights are if you get bumped Where the surroundings are as soothing as the spa treatments: An escape at a dreamy Tuscan hotel with its own thermal waters Grinding through the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.