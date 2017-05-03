Ssebuguzi wins FMU Challenge rally
It has been good for us. Winning this event has increased our chances of winning the national championship and we shall enter the Fort Portal Ronald Ssebuguzi won the FMU challenge to shoot to the lead of the National Rally Championship with 250 points, 90 ahead of second placed Duncan Mubiru .
