Southern Africa: Zambia Turns to Charcoal As Hydroelectricity Sources Drain

Zambia has long relied on rainfall to generate electricity. But with climate change rapidly depleting water sources, people are turning to charcoal for their power needs, prompting calls to ban the black fuel.

Chicago, IL

