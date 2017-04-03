Southern Africa: SADC Needs Comprehen...

Southern Africa: SADC Needs Comprehensive Power Strategy

3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Southern African requires a comprehensive energy strategy covering development of new generation plants and transmission projects to evacuate electricity from sources to ensure sustainable supply to cover the 6 000MW operational power deficit the bloc is facing. The operational deficit comes at a time when the region has adopted an industrialisation strategy that is likely to result in an increase in demand for power.

