Police raid Zambia opposition leader's house

Read more: Xinhuanet

Armed police raided the house of Zambia's leading opposition leader on Monday with a view to arresting him, his vice confirmed the incident on Tuesday. Hundreds of police officers raided the house of Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development with a view to arresting him following allegations that his entourage blocked President Edgar Lungu's motorcade in the western part of the country on Saturday.

