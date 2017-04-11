Police raid Zambia opposition leader's house
Armed police raided the house of Zambia's leading opposition leader on Monday with a view to arresting him, his vice confirmed the incident on Tuesday. Hundreds of police officers raided the house of Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development with a view to arresting him following allegations that his entourage blocked President Edgar Lungu's motorcade in the western part of the country on Saturday.
