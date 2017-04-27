Police in Zambia arrest 4 opposition ...

Police in Zambia arrest 4 opposition supporters over fires

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Police have arrested four people in connection with a spate of fires to public buildings that hit some parts of Zambia following the arrest of the country's leading opposition leader, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Esther Katongo, the police spokesperson said the four were arrested on Wednesday afternoon near a prison in Lusaka, the country's capital with an assortment of items believed to have been used in setting up the fires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC