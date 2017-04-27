Police in Zambia arrest 4 opposition supporters over fires

Police have arrested four people in connection with a spate of fires to public buildings that hit some parts of Zambia following the arrest of the country's leading opposition leader, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Esther Katongo, the police spokesperson said the four were arrested on Wednesday afternoon near a prison in Lusaka, the country's capital with an assortment of items believed to have been used in setting up the fires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.