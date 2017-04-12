Police confirm treason charges against Zambia's opposition leader
Police on Wednesday formally charged Zambia's leading opposition leader with four counts, among them treason, for his failure to give way to President Edgar Lungu's motorcade last Saturday. Kakoma Kanganja, Inspector-General of the Zambia Police, said Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development , has been arrested and charged with five others after investigations revealed that he disobeyed police orders to give way to Lungu's motorcade on a road in western Zambia's Mongu district, a move that endangered the Zambian leader's life.
