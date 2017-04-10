Ochaya cleared to play for Lusaka Dyn...

Ochaya cleared to play for Lusaka Dynamos

2 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Former KCCA defender Joseph Ochaya has been cleared to play for his new club Lusaka Dynamos. Ochaya who joined the Zambian side last month for a reported fee of $150,000, did not feature for his side in the opening game in the Zambia Super league against Power Dynamos last week due to lack of clearance.

