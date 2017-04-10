Ochaya cleared to play for Lusaka Dynamos
Former KCCA defender Joseph Ochaya has been cleared to play for his new club Lusaka Dynamos. Ochaya who joined the Zambian side last month for a reported fee of $150,000, did not feature for his side in the opening game in the Zambia Super league against Power Dynamos last week due to lack of clearance.
