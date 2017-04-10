Nigeria: Aliko Dangote - African Industrializer At 60

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON turns 60 today, born on 10 April 1957. It is an open knowledge he is a global billionaire, who owns the Dangote Group, which operates in Nigeria and other African countries, including Benin, Ethiopia, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Togo, Tanzania, and Zambia with estimated net worth of US$12.5 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.