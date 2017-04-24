Methodist Church joins fight against galamsey

The Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church at Sekondi, Right Reverend, Daniel De-graft Brace, has declared the support of the Church in the fight against illegal small scale mining, popularly known as galamsey. Addressing a synod at Kwesimintsim in the Western Region at the weekend, the Bishop lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's initiative to end galamsey, which has depleted vast forest covers, polluted water bodies and destroyed large tracts of farmlands across the country.

