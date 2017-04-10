Marine Gas Oil project worth $15m com...

Marine Gas Oil project worth $15m completed in Takoradi

Construction work on a 13.5 million-litre capacity Marine Gas Oil storage facility by the Ghana Oil Company Limited at the Takoradi Port in the Western Region has been completed. The $15 million project was born out of the realisation that with the oil find in the region, vessels and ship activities would increase in the Takoradi oil enclave.

