Injuries hit Zesco ahead of Enugu clash
The Zambian side visits Enugu Rangers this weekend to play a pre-group stage, first leg match on April 8. Coach Zlatko Krmpotic, will be without strikers Idris Mbombo and Jackson Mwanza, including midfielder Misheck Chaila and defender Simon Silwimba. Silwimba has been side-lined since March 10, after sustaining a groin injury in Zesco's 2-0 home win, over Le Messager Ngozi of Burundi, during the two sides' 2017 Caf Confederation Cup first round fixture in Ndola.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC