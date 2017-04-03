Injuries hit Zesco ahead of Enugu clash

The Zambian side visits Enugu Rangers this weekend to play a pre-group stage, first leg match on April 8. Coach Zlatko Krmpotic, will be without strikers Idris Mbombo and Jackson Mwanza, including midfielder Misheck Chaila and defender Simon Silwimba. Silwimba has been side-lined since March 10, after sustaining a groin injury in Zesco's 2-0 home win, over Le Messager Ngozi of Burundi, during the two sides' 2017 Caf Confederation Cup first round fixture in Ndola.

