Independence Day of Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans celebrated last Tuesday the anniversary of its independence from the United Kingdom in 1980. The celebration is marked with ceremonial speeches by government officials, a military parade, and an air exhibition of fighter planes in the skies of Harare, the country's capital and largest city.

