Hichilema's lawyers ask court to dismiss treason case

20 hrs ago

Lawyers for a Zambian opposition party leader accused of trying to overthrow the government asked a court on Wednesday to throw out the case, saying the state charges are vague and ambiguous. Hakainde Hichilema, the United Party for National Development leader, was arrested last week in a police raid on his home.

