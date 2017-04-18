Hichilema's lawyers ask court to dismiss treason case
Lawyers for a Zambian opposition party leader accused of trying to overthrow the government asked a court on Wednesday to throw out the case, saying the state charges are vague and ambiguous. Hakainde Hichilema, the United Party for National Development leader, was arrested last week in a police raid on his home.
