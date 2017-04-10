Government seizes Chinese galamsey ship
A Sekondi High Court has ordered the seizure of the 'water home' and other equipment on the River Ankobra purportedly built by some Chinese illegal miners for their operations in the river. The well-built 'water-homes' also referred to as 'Chinese FPSO,' is covered with tents and mosquito nettings.
