Fort Portal hospital gets boost for e...

Fort Portal hospital gets boost for emergency ward

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: New Vision

PIC: From left, KRC executive director Julius Mwanga hands over a sh20m cheque to Tom Butime, minister of Local Government as Dr Consolata Kabonesa and Mohammed Shariff look on. Fort Portal regional referral hospital has received sh20m for purchasing of equipment for the Emergency and Accident Ward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC