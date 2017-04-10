Five arrested over murdered driver

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Daily Monitor

Kabarole- Police in Fort Portal have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of a special hire driver who was operating in Fort Portal town. "It is alleged that the deceased was hired from Fort Portal by unidentified people who murdered him and dumped the body in Bwizi Sub county in Kamwenge District," Ms Tumushabe said.

Chicago, IL

