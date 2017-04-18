EU allocates Shs200b to ease trade in...

EU allocates Shs200b to ease trade in Comesa

Read more: Daily Monitor

The European Union has allocated a 53 million towards easing trade transaction in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern African bloc where Uganda is a member. The money is part of the 11th European Development Fund's a 85 million support for Comesa regional integration programmes.

Chicago, IL

