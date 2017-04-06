Consumer watchdog seizes expired food...

Consumer watchdog seizes expired food products in central Zambia

Authorities in central Zambia have seized expired food products from various traders after inspections conducted in three districts, the country's consumer watchdog said on Wednesday. The expired products were seized after an inspection conducted in three districts in the province, according to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

