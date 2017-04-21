Conference to tackle Zambia's infrast...

Conference to tackle Zambia's infrastructure challenges opens

A two-day conference aimed at tackling Zambia's infrastructure and housing challenges opened here on Thursday with President Edgar Lungu expressing concern over the casual approach to infrastructure works and engineering in the country. The 2017 Housing and Infrastructure Symposium, which has attracted about 400 stakeholders from the construction and finance sectors, has been organized to find solutions to the challenges facing the sector.

