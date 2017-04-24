Circus Zambia Empowers Children in Lu...

Circus Zambia Empowers Children in Lusaka Slum To Gain Skills, Avoid Drugs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Plastic buckets of marijuana and other assorted drugs are paraded outside makeshift stalls on a street in Chibolya, a slum in this capital city. The area is notorious for crime and drugs.A young man prepares marijuana to smoke in Chibolya, a disadvantaged area of Lusaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,169 • Total comments across all topics: 280,621,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC