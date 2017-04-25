Chinese Galamseyers Face 8 Charges
Eight charges have been preferred against the five Chinese and their Ghanaian counterparts, who were arrested by the Western Regional Police Command on March 24, 2017 for allegedly mining gold illegally in River Ankobra in two communities - Bamiankor and Duwale - in the Western Region. They were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and undertaking small-scale mining without license contrary to Section 99 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, causing intentional and unlawful harm and damage to property, causing unlawful damage intentionally and unlawfully to property in a manner likely to cause danger to life.
