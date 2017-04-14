China's Huawei partners with Zambian university on ICT trainings
Chinese telecom giant Huawei on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with Zambia's biggest public university for an Information Communication Technology development program aimed at boosting knowledge in learners. The Chinese firm signed the deal with the University of Zambia for the establishment of a Huawei Authorized Network Academy and Practice Center at the learning institution situated in Lusaka, the country's capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC