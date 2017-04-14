China's Huawei partners with Zambian university on ICT trainings

Chinese telecom giant Huawei on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with Zambia's biggest public university for an Information Communication Technology development program aimed at boosting knowledge in learners. The Chinese firm signed the deal with the University of Zambia for the establishment of a Huawei Authorized Network Academy and Practice Center at the learning institution situated in Lusaka, the country's capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.