Bright future ahead for African plant biosecurity network

IMAGE: 35 African biosecurity champions from Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe were at the workshop, an initiative of the Australia-Africa Plant Biosecurity Partnership . view more 5 April 2017 - The fourth Africa Plant Biosecurity Network workshop, held in Lusaka, Zambia from 27 February to 3 March, concluded with firm commitments from members, partners and regional agencies to ensure the Network has an enduring future.

