Agreements to develop Chinese industrial zone to be signed in Duqm

Lusaka, Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, arrested, suspicion of treason, charged, Edgar Lungu, Patriotic Front, United Party for National Development, Oman Tribune, Muscat Daily, Times of Oman, Oman Observer, ONA, Al Roya, Google+, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, gmail.com, yahoo.com, rediff.com Muscat: As many as nine major agreements to develop an industrial zone in Duqm will be signed by a Chinese firm with the Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm later today. A foundation stone laying ceremony for building the proposed industrial zone will also be held today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.