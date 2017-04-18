Agreements to develop Chinese industr...

Agreements to develop Chinese industrial zone to be signed in Duqm

Muscat: As many as nine major agreements to develop an industrial zone in Duqm will be signed by a Chinese firm with the Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm later today. A foundation stone laying ceremony for building the proposed industrial zone will also be held today.

