Agreements to develop Chinese industrial zone to be signed in Duqm
Muscat: As many as nine major agreements to develop an industrial zone in Duqm will be signed by a Chinese firm with the Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm later today. A foundation stone laying ceremony for building the proposed industrial zone will also be held today.
