AfDB gives Uganda, Kenya $253m for road upgrades
The African Development Bank Group has approved $253 million of loans to the Governments of Kenya and Uganda for the upgrading of a 118km road section connecting the two countries as well as the construction of the a 32km Eldoret town bypass in Kenya. Once completed in 2021, the project will contribute to improving the living standards of the 1.4 million people in the project zone of influence, according to Amadou Oumarou, Director of the Infrastructure, Cities and Urban Development Department of the Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC