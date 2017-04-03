AfDB gives Uganda, Kenya $253m for road upgrades

The African Development Bank Group has approved $253 million of loans to the Governments of Kenya and Uganda for the upgrading of a 118km road section connecting the two countries as well as the construction of the a 32km Eldoret town bypass in Kenya. Once completed in 2021, the project will contribute to improving the living standards of the 1.4 million people in the project zone of influence, according to Amadou Oumarou, Director of the Infrastructure, Cities and Urban Development Department of the Bank.

