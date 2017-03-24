Zambian bank launches program to give women easier access to finance
Stanbic Zambia, a member of Standard Bank Group of South Africa, said its program called Anakazi which means women, was a banking solution that will place strong emphasis on women's access to finance and business education. The new program will deliver the tools women need to succeed in business, including easier access to convenient banking, finance as well as business knowledge.
