Zambia: Stampede Victims Laid to Rest
Hundreds of mourners converged on the Chunga cemetery in Lusaka yesterday for a mass burial of the eight people who died in a stampede at the Olympic Youth Development Centre on Monday as multitudes gathered to receive food hampers. There were touching scenes of expressions of grief from the mass of mourners who attended the burial who came from some of the most heavily populated residential areas of Lusaka.
