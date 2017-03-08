Zambia reaches 1st U20 AFCON final

Zambia reaches 1st U20 AFCON final

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Vanguard

Zambia, the host of the U-20 Afrcia Cup of Nations reached the final for the first time after beating South Africa 1-0 on Wednesday in Lusaka. Newsmen report that Edward Chilufya finally broke the deadlock in the 108th minute as he headed home Proper Chiluya's free-kick.

