Zambia police say 8 killed in stampede over food aid

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Reuters

At least eight people were killed and 28 others injured in a stampede in Zambia's capital Lusaka on Monday as thousands of poor people struggled to claim food handouts, police said. Police have opened an inquiry into the deadly crush that followed 35,000 people trying to enter a sports complex where the Church of Christ was giving out food parcels.

