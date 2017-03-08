Zambia: Heartbreaking Tales of Housemaids

AS Zambia celebrated International Women's Day last week my mind wondered to domestic workers and how they are mistreated despite the big role they play in running homes. It should actually be noted that as hundreds of women and men were celebrating, laughing and chatting in their beautiful 'Chitenge' outfits bought by their employers throughout the country and indeed world over, one could not help but wonder about how the women domestic workers were doing with some of them being t out there in the cold, by their employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.