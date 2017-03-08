Zambia: Heartbreaking Tales of Housemaids
AS Zambia celebrated International Women's Day last week my mind wondered to domestic workers and how they are mistreated despite the big role they play in running homes. It should actually be noted that as hundreds of women and men were celebrating, laughing and chatting in their beautiful 'Chitenge' outfits bought by their employers throughout the country and indeed world over, one could not help but wonder about how the women domestic workers were doing with some of them being t out there in the cold, by their employers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC