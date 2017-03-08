Zambia: Heartbreaking Tales of Housem...

Zambia: Heartbreaking Tales of Housemaids

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

AS Zambia celebrated International Women's Day last week my mind wondered to domestic workers and how they are mistreated despite the big role they play in running homes. It should actually be noted that as hundreds of women and men were celebrating, laughing and chatting in their beautiful 'Chitenge' outfits bought by their employers throughout the country and indeed world over, one could not help but wonder about how the women domestic workers were doing with some of them being t out there in the cold, by their employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC