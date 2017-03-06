Zambia: Former First Lady Laid To Rest

Zambia: Former First Lady Laid To Rest

Regina Chifunda Chiluba, the widow of second Republican president Frederick J.T Chiluba, has been laid to rest in Lusaka. Regina, 55, was put to rest at Lusaka's Memorial Park on Saturday March 4, 2017.

Chicago, IL

