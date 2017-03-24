Zambia announces tough measures against fake churches
The Zambian government has announced tough measures to deal with mushrooming churches amid calls to curb "fake churches" and mercenary clergymen. Godfridah Sumaili, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affair, said Wednesday no church would be registered without clearance from her ministry.
