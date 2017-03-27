Zambia: 58 Zimbabweans Deported

The 58 Zimbabweans were handed over to the Immigration Department at Chirundu Border Post after arriving in two buses. Regional immigration officer Mr Joshua Chibundu confirmed the deportation, which took place on Sunday afternoon.

