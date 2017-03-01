Video: Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross launc...

Video: Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross launches SCIAF's annual Wee Box appeal

THE lead singer of Deacon Blue has made an emotional appeal for people to generously donate money to starving families in Africa. When Ricky Ross visited Zambia earlier this year he was surprised by the struggle many went through to get basic necessities such as water, shelter and food.

Chicago, IL

