Video: Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross launches SCIAF's annual Wee Box appeal
THE lead singer of Deacon Blue has made an emotional appeal for people to generously donate money to starving families in Africa. When Ricky Ross visited Zambia earlier this year he was surprised by the struggle many went through to get basic necessities such as water, shelter and food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb 8
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC