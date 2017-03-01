SOAAG holds cocktail get-together for...

SOAAG holds cocktail get-together for Stakeholders

Wednesday

The Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana, has organized a cocktail get-together for stakeholders in the maritime industry. The purpose of the cocktail get-together was to bring industry players together so as to reflect on activities in the year 2016 and share ideas as to how 2017 can be a better year for the shipping industry.

Chicago, IL

