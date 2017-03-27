Power-short Zambia launches switch to 100 percent LED bulbs
Zambia is attempting to convert the nation to energy-saving light emitting diode lightbulbs to help plug crippling power shortages that have hit mining and agriculture and imposed daily rationing on parts of the country. If all homes and industries switch to the longer-lasting bulbs, the country could save up to 200 megawatts of electricity annually - about 30 percent of its power deficit - according to the state-owned Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation .
