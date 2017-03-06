OMG! Harry Potter 'Dementor' figure s...

OMG! Harry Potter 'Dementor' figure spotted in Zambian sky and people are running scared27 min ago

Locals in the town of Kitwe, Zambia was in for horror stricken when they spotted what looked like a massive human-shaped figure in the clouds above a shopping centre. The apparition resembled a Dementor from the Harry potter movies, and was seen flying over the Mukuba Mall in Kitwe.

Chicago, IL

