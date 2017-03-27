My husband died and the crops failed but I'm thriving now thanks to Scottish aid group SCIAF
Patricia Pezulu and her family were struggling to survive in Zambia before SCIAF stepped in but now she has a large enough income to pay for her grandchildren's education. Fisherman Godfrey Simambo, who earned his living on the banks of the spectacular Zambezi river, was the family's sole breadwinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC