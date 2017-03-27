My husband died and the crops failed ...

My husband died and the crops failed but I'm thriving now thanks to Scottish aid group SCIAF

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Daily Record

Patricia Pezulu and her family were struggling to survive in Zambia before SCIAF stepped in but now she has a large enough income to pay for her grandchildren's education. Fisherman Godfrey Simambo, who earned his living on the banks of the spectacular Zambezi river, was the family's sole breadwinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC