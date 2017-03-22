Matt Damon on World Water Day recalls...

Matt Damon on World Water Day recalls Zambian girl

'Twinkle in her eye': Matt Damon recalls Zambian girl who reminded him of himself and Ben Affleck as teens during World Water Day event in NYC Matt Damon during a World Water Day event Wednesday in New York City told how a 14-year-old Zambian girl reminded him of himself and Ben Affleck as teenagers. The 46-year-old actor during the event with Stella Artois at The Oculus at World Trade Center recalled his first water collection in a 'very rural' Zambian village, according to an article by Page Six .

Chicago, IL

