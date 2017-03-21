Kenya: Govt Building Sh800m Semen Pro...

Kenya: Govt Building Sh800m Semen Production Station in Kitale

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The government is finalising the construction of a Sh800 million station to keep bulls that will generate quality semen for Artificial Insemination services following an increased demand from Kenyan dairy farmers. The bull station, based at the Agricultural Development Corporation headquarters in Kitale will supply semen to the Eldoret-based liquid nitrogen plant for storage and sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb '17 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb '17 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC