Kenya: Governors Face Lifestyle Audit...

Kenya: Governors Face Lifestyle Audit Ahead of Election

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission will carry out a lifestyle audit on governors, Members of County Assembly and county officials ahead of the General Election as investigations reveal that billions of shillings allocated to the devolved units are ending up in the pockets of individuals. On Thursday, EACC officials told the Nation they have unearthed hundreds of get-rich-quick schemes among governors, MCAs and county officials who used to live modestly but are now living in opulence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb 8 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC