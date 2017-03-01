Kenya: Governors Face Lifestyle Audit Ahead of Election
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission will carry out a lifestyle audit on governors, Members of County Assembly and county officials ahead of the General Election as investigations reveal that billions of shillings allocated to the devolved units are ending up in the pockets of individuals. On Thursday, EACC officials told the Nation they have unearthed hundreds of get-rich-quick schemes among governors, MCAs and county officials who used to live modestly but are now living in opulence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb 8
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC