Kenya clashes over grazing leaves 10 dead in drought-hit north
ISIOLO, Kenya: A gun battle between two pastoralist communities competing for grazing killed least 10 people in northern Kenya on Sunday morning, police said, raising questions about the government's ability to maintain peace before August elections. Armed cattle herders from Isiolo and Samburu counties fought over grazing access along the two county borders, said Isiolo County police commander Charles Ontita.
